Growing wild by monicac
Photo 1592

Growing wild

These flowers are pretty, even if they are considered weeds.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Monica

@monicac
Photo Details

Olwynne
How can this possibly be deemed a weed. Beautiful capture of a beautiful flower.
September 9th, 2023  
Michelle
They are so beautiful
September 9th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful and I love the soft colors.
September 9th, 2023  
