Photo 1593
Please find your seats
I went to the theatre today. I took this photo about 5 mintues before the show; it was totally full when it started.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th September 2023 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot, hope you enjoyed the show
September 10th, 2023
Lesley
ace
I love the theatre but haven't been for over a year. What did you see?
September 10th, 2023
