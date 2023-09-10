Previous
Please find your seats by monicac
Photo 1593

Please find your seats

I went to the theatre today. I took this photo about 5 mintues before the show; it was totally full when it started.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
436% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Super shot, hope you enjoyed the show
September 10th, 2023  
Lesley ace
I love the theatre but haven’t been for over a year. What did you see?
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise