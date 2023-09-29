Previous
Fallen by monicac
Fallen

This is the bloom of Queensland lace bark - they fall down when they are still in full bloom.
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
Michelle
Such a beautiful flower
September 29th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
How pretty! I like the shape and the bright color! (it was damp out, grey and foggy in my part of Chicago this morning, so this is a huge treat!)
September 29th, 2023  
