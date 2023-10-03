Previous
Block of flats by monicac
Block of flats

This block of flats in my neighbourhood has an interesting shape - unfortunately the flats themselves do as well. Not one single room is a square, they all have weird angles where setting the furniture is a challenge.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Dawn ace
Such an interesting shapes
October 3rd, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
very interesting architecture
October 3rd, 2023  
