Photo 1618
Traffic jam
The lights were green, but we were not moving...
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
scenesoftheroad-60
Michelle
How frustrating for you
October 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Sure frustrating
October 5th, 2023
