Windy by monicac
Photo 1646

Windy

We have a wind storm over us, which is stong enough to be breaking branches of trees. Luckily there was nobody in these cars.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
450% complete

Krista Marson ace
It looks kinda good just floating there!
November 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
I bet owners were pleased they weren’t in their cars too
November 2nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
The wind can cause such tremendous damage. Looks like it's minimal here
November 2nd, 2023  
Michelle
So lucky no one was in them
November 2nd, 2023  
