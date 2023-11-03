Previous
Another victim of the wind by monicac
Photo 1647

Another victim of the wind

Poor tree! (And I don't think this is good for the car, either)
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
451% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh dear hope noone was hurt
November 3rd, 2023  
Monica
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks for your comment! No, the car was parked and empty, luckily. The most dangerous thing was that it knocked down a street lamp, and there were some visible wires (which were made safe really really soon, I was impressed)
I assume the tree had some illness, since the trunk just snapped from the roots.
November 3rd, 2023  
Michelle
Poor tree
November 3rd, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Oops! I agree that tree probably was ill. Poor car owners too. And great thatthe wires were made made safe as soon as possible!
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise