Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1647
Another victim of the wind
Poor tree! (And I don't think this is good for the car, either)
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1647
photos
55
followers
48
following
451% complete
View this month »
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
3rd November 2023 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Oh dear hope noone was hurt
November 3rd, 2023
Monica
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks for your comment! No, the car was parked and empty, luckily. The most dangerous thing was that it knocked down a street lamp, and there were some visible wires (which were made safe really really soon, I was impressed)
I assume the tree had some illness, since the trunk just snapped from the roots.
November 3rd, 2023
Michelle
Poor tree
November 3rd, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Oops! I agree that tree probably was ill. Poor car owners too. And great thatthe wires were made made safe as soon as possible!
November 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I assume the tree had some illness, since the trunk just snapped from the roots.