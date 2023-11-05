Previous
Silhouette by monicac
Photo 1649

Silhouette

This fly was on the outside of my window and I just couldn't resist taking its picture. It was kind enough to wait for me to find my camera, add the macro extension ring and take the photo.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
451% complete

Photo Details

