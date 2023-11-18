Previous
Mandarin oranges by monicac
Mandarin oranges

Valencia is surrounded by orchards. Some people in my neighbourhood still have little plots where they grow some fruit or vegetables; and quite often they sell their fresh produce directly to the consumer (and cheaper than at the greengrocer's).
