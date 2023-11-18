Sign up
Photo 1662
Mandarin oranges
Valencia is surrounded by orchards. Some people in my neighbourhood still have little plots where they grow some fruit or vegetables; and quite often they sell their fresh produce directly to the consumer (and cheaper than at the greengrocer's).
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
