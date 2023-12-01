Previous
New dog bed by monicac
Photo 1675

New dog bed

Teo approves!
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
It looks very cosy indeed - she's very lucky
December 1st, 2023  
Monica
@busylady Thanks a lot - but Teo is a boy!
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise