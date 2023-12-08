Sign up
Photo 1682
The frog prince
The poor thing had a disagreement with Teo as a baby, and he's missing some fingers as a result.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Poor thing. He is so cute, though
December 8th, 2023
