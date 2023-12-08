Previous
The frog prince by monicac
Photo 1682

The frog prince

The poor thing had a disagreement with Teo as a baby, and he's missing some fingers as a result.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Poor thing. He is so cute, though
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise