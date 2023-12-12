Sign up
Photo 1686
Morning
We are having beautiful colours in the sky these mornings... or maybe the sun rises later, so I'm awake to see them.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
December 12th, 2023
