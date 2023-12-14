Previous
(Former) Post Office by monicac
(Former) Post Office

This building used to be the main post office in the city. Now it belongs to the regional governent and is used as an exhibition hall. They have changed its name, but everyone refers to it as "the postoffice".
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful building
December 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow that’s one beautiful building
December 14th, 2023  
