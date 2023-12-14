Sign up
Photo 1688
(Former) Post Office
This building used to be the main post office in the city. Now it belongs to the regional governent and is used as an exhibition hall. They have changed its name, but everyone refers to it as "the postoffice".
14th December 2023
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful building
December 14th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow that’s one beautiful building
December 14th, 2023
