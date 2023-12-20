Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1694
Under the tree
This is called "The Tree of the Neighbourhoods". It's a real pine, planted in one of the main squares in the city centre, and each bauble has the name of a neighbourhood - there are always people trying to find theirs!
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1694
photos
56
followers
50
following
464% complete
View this month »
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
15th December 2023 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Olwynne
Great pov
December 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close