Under the tree by monicac
Photo 1694

Under the tree

This is called "The Tree of the Neighbourhoods". It's a real pine, planted in one of the main squares in the city centre, and each bauble has the name of a neighbourhood - there are always people trying to find theirs!
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Monica

@monicac
Olwynne
Great pov
December 20th, 2023  
