Previous
Fan stall by monicac
Photo 1695

Fan stall

In a Christmas market - fans are not very christmassy, but they are typical from my area. And these are hand-maid and painted (and consequently quite expensive; the "cheapest" ones are aroun €60)
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
464% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
How lovely
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise