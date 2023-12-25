Sign up
Photo 1698
Christmas Tree
¡Merry Christmas!
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty. Merry Christmas, Monica.
December 24th, 2023
