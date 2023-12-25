Previous
Christmas Tree by monicac
Christmas Tree

¡Merry Christmas!
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
465% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty. Merry Christmas, Monica.
December 24th, 2023  
