Previous
Artisan by monicac
Photo 1703

Artisan

In a christmas market I saw this man who made -and sold- beautiful things from wood. The machine he's using is a prime example of his workmanship!
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
466% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise