He doesn't run, he flies

Photo 1704

Every December 30th the San Silvestre race is held. It has two parts - the professional race, nd the amateur one, where people run dressed up in funny costumes. This was the professional champion, and he has been some years in a row.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Monica

@monicac
