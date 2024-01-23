Sign up
Photo 1728
Luxury living
Some birds have found the perfect place for their nest: in a lampost. It's covered against the rain, cats can't get to them, and at night they have light and some heat.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
3
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1728
photos
56
followers
52
following
Lisa Brown
ace
and it is architecturally lovely too.
January 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Protection from rain and warmth from the light. A perfect spot for sure.
January 23rd, 2024
Michelle
The penthouse no less!
January 23rd, 2024
