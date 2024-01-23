Previous
Luxury living by monicac
Photo 1728

Luxury living

Some birds have found the perfect place for their nest: in a lampost. It's covered against the rain, cats can't get to them, and at night they have light and some heat.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lisa Brown ace
and it is architecturally lovely too.
January 23rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Protection from rain and warmth from the light. A perfect spot for sure.
January 23rd, 2024  
Michelle
The penthouse no less!
January 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise