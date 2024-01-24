Previous
What a difference! by monicac
Photo 1729

What a difference!

Teo has been to the groomer's. He looks like a different dog!
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Olwynne
He's real cute. Looks good with his new haircut!
January 24th, 2024  
Lin ace
Adorable.
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise