"Coquetes de Sant Blai"

Saint Blas is the patron saint who protects people against sore throats and throat infections. He is celebrated on February 3rd and every year, ladies in his parish church make these cookies and have them blessed - people believe eating them will protect you against throat illnesses.

I don't know if they work, but my mum buys them every year for me,so or course I eat them. As a plus, they are delicious!