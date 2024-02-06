Previous
Checking her route before leaving by monicac
Checking her route before leaving

6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant, love this candid capture
February 6th, 2024  
Michelle
Best to check before you set off! - Lovely capture
February 6th, 2024  
Olwynne
Nice candid shot.
February 6th, 2024  
