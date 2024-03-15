Sign up
Photo 1780
Finishing touches
This falla is one of the favourites to win the first prize. It still needs some retouches, but the main work is done - all the fallas need to be ready tomorrow morning at 8:00.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
street-art-12
