Previous
New Look by monicac
Photo 1836

New Look

Teo went to the groomer's today - He looks like a different dog!
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
503% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Wow he looks much smaller! Very handsome though!
May 10th, 2024  
Monica
@carole_sandford Thanks! Yes, he has a lot of hair and looks way smaller when he has it cut!
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise