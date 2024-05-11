Previous
Exhausted by monicac
Photo 1837

Exhausted

This poor lady must have been so tired that she fell asleep while her friend went for their drinks. It was about 5 minutes, but she could not keep her eyes open. I hope she got a really good night of sleep!
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
503% complete

