Previous
Baby African Violets by monicac
Photo 1838

Baby African Violets

After a pair of months in water, the leaf has produced roots and little leaves, so it't time to be planted. Now it only has to grow! (I think there are two little plants there, so with any luck I will have two full grown violets in about a year)
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
503% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise