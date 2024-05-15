Previous
Neighbourhood cat by monicac
Neighbourhood cat

This beautiful cat lives in my neighbourhood. He's a sweet soul who loves humans and dogs... he comes to say "hello" to the neighbours and plays happily with the dogs, so long as they are not too big.
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Michelle
Beautiful cat, I had one just the same and he had the same nature
May 15th, 2024  
