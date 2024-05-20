Previous
The Agora - inside by monicac
Photo 1846

The Agora - inside

This is part of the inside of the Agora. On the right there is a restaurant, covered in a living "vertical garden". the structure in the center, called "the cloud" is a classroom; children come in school trips to learn about art.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
505% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise