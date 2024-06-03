Previous
La Moma by monicac
Photo 1860

La Moma

This is a traditional figure in the Corpus procession. It represents virtue and is always played by a man (because obviously, in the eyes of the church, no woman was good and pure enough to represent virtue!)
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Monica

@monicac
