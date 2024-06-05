Previous
Sign of the times by monicac
Photo 1862

Sign of the times

A gigantic coffee cup on one hand and a mobile phone on the other. Yes, 2024.
(By the way, these huge cups are still not in fashion here. I had never seen one in real life -we like short, strong coffee best-, but... I think this is the beginning).
5th June 2024

Monica

@monicac
Monica
510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
