When you just can't decide where to sleep by monicac
When you just can't decide where to sleep

The floor is cooler, but the cushion is more confortable...
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Michelle
Cute capture
June 17th, 2024  
