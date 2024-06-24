Previous
Old houses by monicac
Photo 1881

Old houses

My neighbourhood used to be a little townnext to the city. Now the city has grown, and all the little surrounding towns have become neighbourhoods. In some streets, however, you can still "feel" how it was in the past.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
515% complete

