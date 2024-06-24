Sign up
Photo 1881
Old houses
My neighbourhood used to be a little townnext to the city. Now the city has grown, and all the little surrounding towns have become neighbourhoods. In some streets, however, you can still "feel" how it was in the past.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1881
photos
59
followers
55
following
515% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
5th June 2024 12:58pm
Privacy
Public
