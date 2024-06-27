Previous
Four o'clock flower by monicac
Four o'clock flower

According to google, this plant is called four o'clock, because the blooms don't open until the afternoon. The things you learn.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Michelle
Such a beauty
June 27th, 2024  
