Young sparrow by monicac
Photo 1904

Young sparrow

This little one is too young to be afraid of people (or dogs). He sat on the spoke to look at Teo, who was happily sniffing around, and didn't worry at all when he had my mobile pointed at him and his photo taken.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Michelle
Aww so cute
July 17th, 2024  
