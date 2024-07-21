Sign up
Previous
Photo 1908
Ready for the beach
This cow is the symbol of a chain store, and there is one at the door of every one of them. I love how they are always in season-appropriate complements.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
522% complete
