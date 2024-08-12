Sign up
Previous
Photo 1930
Marienplatz, Munich. The New Townhall.
I'm back home, and I have finally been able to upload the photos I took with the camera to my computer. Up to now, I could only upload the ones I took with my mobile.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1930
photos
59
followers
54
following
528% complete
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
10th August 2024 9:47am
