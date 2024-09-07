Sign up
Photo 1956
Congratulating the bride and groom
The people in the right had just got married. The man in uniform waited until the end of the wedding to congratulate them, and offered the bride some flowers.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
