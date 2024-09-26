Previous
An afternoon in Ikea by monicac
Photo 1975

An afternoon in Ikea

I always wonder if the boxes in the top shelves are full... and how to get to them.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I hope you bought something good.
September 26th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
What an interesting photo! It’s been years since I was in an Ikea.
Is this a store or a warehouse?
September 26th, 2024  
