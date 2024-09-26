Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1975
An afternoon in Ikea
I always wonder if the boxes in the top shelves are full... and how to get to them.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1975
photos
59
followers
54
following
541% complete
View this month »
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
25th September 2024 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
September 26th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. I hope you bought something good.
September 26th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
What an interesting photo! It’s been years since I was in an Ikea.
Is this a store or a warehouse?
September 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Is this a store or a warehouse?