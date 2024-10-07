Read Banned Books!

At school we have put up a display with books which are (or have been) banned in different places, in the hope that our teen students will decide to go against the grain and read some of them (in fact, some of them are compulsory reads in different subjects).

Sadly, the list is really really long, we just chose some we had available in the school library. And reading the list makes you wonder who in their right mind can ban some masterpieces of literature, and which criteria they follow... Why did someone decide that "Where's Waldo?" is dangerous enough to be banned?