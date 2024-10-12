Previous
Float by monicac
Photo 1991

Float

In the October 9th parade
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking float.
October 12th, 2024  
Michelle
That's an impressive float!
October 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise