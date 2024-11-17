Sign up
Photo 2027
Shopping centre
They have started hanging Christmas decorations, but they are still not lit. Traditionally, they go up (or are lit) on December 8th, but some places turn them one at the beginning of the month.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Nice looking mall and a lovely shot.
November 17th, 2024
