Sing! by monicac
Photo 2035

Sing!

This used to be a family-run bar, and it closed last month when the owner retired. Yesterday I saw its façade had been re-decorated - I don't know if it's going to re-open and the new owner comissioned this, or if some artist just got inspired.
25th November 2024

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
557% complete

Photo Details

