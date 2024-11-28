Previous
Coffe break by monicac
Photo 2038

Coffe break

Crazy week at work. I really needed a break to have a coffee and a pastry.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
That's a very tasty looking pastry!
November 28th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely, and well deserved
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact