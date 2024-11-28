Sign up
Previous
Photo 2038
Coffe break
Crazy week at work. I really needed a break to have a coffee and a pastry.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2038
photos
60
followers
55
following
View this month »
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
6
2
365
iPhone 11
28th November 2024 3:24pm
Michelle
That's a very tasty looking pastry!
November 28th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely, and well deserved
November 28th, 2024
