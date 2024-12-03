Previous
Chilling with a friend by monicac
Chilling with a friend

I bought the little toy lamb to help a charity, and Teo really loves it.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Islandgirl ace
Adorable!
December 3rd, 2024  
