Why? by monicac
Photo 2069

Why?

A mosquito on a (very dirty) window. Why are there mosquitoes in December???
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
566% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good question. Go hibernate mosquito. LOL Cool shot.
December 29th, 2024  
