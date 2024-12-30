Sign up
Previous
Photo 2070
Watching people go by
This man is carved on a doorin the city centre. It looks as if he spends his days looking at the people who walk by him.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2070
photos
60
followers
54
following
567% complete
View this month »
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
30th December 2024 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
