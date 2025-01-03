Me as a pharaoh

I've gone to a fascinating exhibition about Tutankhamun . It was interactive, and it managed to be both fun and informative. Near the end, they had a photo booth which, instead of taking your photo as you are now, "takes your soul back to ancient Egypt and shows yourself as a pharaoh". Apparently, this is how I would have looked as a pharaoh. (Needless to say, the hall with the photobooth was wildly successful, and everyone had great fun with their pharaoh selfies, which were projected on a screen)