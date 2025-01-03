Previous
Me as a pharaoh by monicac
Photo 2074

Me as a pharaoh

I've gone to a fascinating exhibition about Tutankhamun . It was interactive, and it managed to be both fun and informative. Near the end, they had a photo booth which, instead of taking your photo as you are now, "takes your soul back to ancient Egypt and shows yourself as a pharaoh". Apparently, this is how I would have looked as a pharaoh. (Needless to say, the hall with the photobooth was wildly successful, and everyone had great fun with their pharaoh selfies, which were projected on a screen)
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
568% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact