Roscón de reyes

This evening the Three Wise Men (los Reyes Magos, in Spanish) will bring gifts to children. And, between today and tomorrow, most Spanish households will eat a Roscón de Reyes. It's the last of our Christmas sweets. Hidden in every roscón there is a dried bean and a little figurine. If you find the figurine in your portion, you will be crowned king/queen for the day. If you find the bean, on the other hand, you have to pay for the roscón.