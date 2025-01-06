Previous
Paella is, without doubt, the most traditional food in my area. It was invented here, and this is a "real" paella, with the traditional ingredients - cooked by my mum.
In this particular case, innovation/experimentation is not good.
Monica

JackieR ace
Love paella
January 6th, 2025  
