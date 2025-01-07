Sign up
Photo 2078
Is that a treat in your hand?
Teo saw me holding the camera and assumed I had a treat for him - after all, I usually entice him to "pose" using treats.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Carole Sandford
ace
What a sweet face!
January 7th, 2025
